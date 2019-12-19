In The Heart Of Delhi, This Place Is Perfect For Some Amazing Kulfis

Another legendary place in the Heart of Delhi which a must-go-to place for Kulfi-lovers. After a filling dinner, a kulfi or Rabri Faluda is all you need to complete your day. This place in Pandara Road Market which is close to Connaught Place is great eatery for a late-night sweet craving. Krishna Di Kulfi has 57 stick kulfi and also have sugar-free options. Rasmalai, Phirni, Kulfi Faluda and Malai Matak Kulfi are the most loved ones and are one of the best in the city. Their kulfi is creamy and tasteful. So, get going to this place after that amazing dinner tonight.