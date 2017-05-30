Too Hot For Dilli Haat? Check Out These 7 Websites For Homegrown Decor & Furniture

A knowledge platform as much as a marketplace, it might take a few {web} visits to familiarise yourself with Gaatha. However, once you do, we guarantee you’ll be spending a large part of your salary here. On this Mirror Jharokha, for instance, that’s made in Kutch {we love that each of the pieces is accompanied by a little story of where, and how, it was created}. Or how about these brass wares made by members of Rajasthan’s nomadic Gadia Lohar tribe?

We love that they’ve sorted their products by craft, technique and material to make shopping, and learning easier.