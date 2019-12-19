Appams, Curries And The Spice Of Kerala At Hotel Malabar

At Hotel Malabar, you can check out any time you like but you’ll never want to leave – especially if sea food and the smell of coconut gets you weak in the knees. The restaurant is actually really easy to spot, and a landmark to remember is Medanta, Medicity.

When we walked in, we noticed that there were only six tables {two of which were occupied}, jugs of water on each table, a white board with the day’s specials and the promise of authenticity.

Hotel Malabar isn’t about the ambience, but as our growling stomachs reminded us, it didn’t need to be.