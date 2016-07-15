This we know—you can’t throw a stone without hitting some sort of guest house in Gurgaon, so we scoured the city to find a few decent places to lay your weary head. Here goes: Good night and good luck.
Family Coming To Visit? Book A Comfy Room At These Affordable Hotels & Homestays In Gurgaon
Sun Villa
This homestay, very close to Cyber Hub, promises high-end furnishings, cosy beds and warm interiors. There’s free Wi-Fi in all 15 rooms, no dearth of space and the impressive breakfast selection gives us a reason to wake up each morning.
Where: E 39, Akashneem Marg, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur
Contact: +91 8010114400
Price: Starting at INR 1,500 for a single room
Affordable Home Stays
The name says it all. However, it isn’t, as the name suggests, a bare, no-frills hotel. Each room is equipped with a flat-screen TV with multi-channel cable, and a tea and coffee maker. They also offer a bunch of services such as 24 hour taxis, laundry, medical services, internet and even some tour packages. We’re big fans of all that natural sunlight filtering into this hotel.
Where: B 516, Phase 1, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 29
Nearest Metro Station: MG Road
Contact: 011 29562097
Price: Starting at INR 1,700
Nine One Eight Home Stays
Neat, clean rooms {each one’s done up in different colours} with jazzy tiled bathrooms. Every guest at Nine One Eight comes back with praises for the ever-pleasant manager. The food here will remind you of your ghar ka khana and the staff is willing to whip up snacks for you through the day. We feel that this homestay is especially ideal for slightly longer stays.
Where: Sector 21, Opp. IDPL Complex, Behind Infospace (SEZ)
Nearest Metro Station: Huda City Centre
Contact: +91 9871800227
Price: Starting at INR 2,500
Justa
We were surprised by how tasteful this little hotel is, located within walking distance of restaurants like Wokamama {brunch?}. The rooms are neat, the bathrooms are pretty great {some lucky ones have a Jacuzzi}, and we love the softly-lit courtyard plus fountain, facing the restaurant. The best part? Justa runs an art camp at their seaside resort in Karnataka, and work from artists like Jogen Chaudhary is up on display throughout the hotel. Not ‘justa’ hotel, in that case!
Where: DLF Phase III, Near Neelkanth Hospital
Nearest Metro Station: Guru Dronacharya
Contact: +91 9590777000
Price: Starting at INR 3,500 {breakfast included}
Cinnamon Stays
Cinnamon Stays is a family-owned home-style accommodation with five rooms, each unique unto itself. There’s a Doodle Room, decorated with framed doodles {you’re encouraged to make your own} and a Puraani Jeans Rooms, which is a charming throwback to college times. All rooms come with a balcony and fortunately, full power backup. We like that although they strive to provide hotel-like amenities {gym, hair dryer, laundry, Wi-Fi} you can still get the kitchen to make you less-oil-wala khana, cheeni-kam-wali chai and anything else you desire.
Where: Sector 48, Off Sohna Road
Nearest Metro Station: Huda City Centre
Contact: +91 9650550015, +91 9650400466
Price: Starting at INR 3,500 a room night {breakfast included}
The Atara
We love this. So chic, so lovely. It’s the kind of place that puts ‘boutique’ in ‘boutique hotel.’ It has all the trappings of a bigger hotel {like hypo-allergenic down pillows and rain showers} with a few added bits of design quirk. The rooms have that sleek minimalist thing going on, and we especially love the fact that there is RO filtered water running through their taps and showers, which means you actually have a hope in hell for a decent hair day.
We also loved their little library, which was perfect for some mindless coffee musing.
Where: DLF Phase I, A-Block
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur
Contact: +91 8527575333
Price: Starting at INR 4,000 {approx.}
OYO Rooms
The concept of OYO Rooms has quickly picked up steam for its concept – offering a brand on a budget in a category where those two words often don’t go together. Like it says in the name, it’s all about the room and not as much about the overall experience. They standardise the basic overnight room experience i.e. all what you’d expect, no nasty surprises. OYO Rooms emphasises that spotless linen is a priority. It happens to be ours too!
Where: For a complete list of locations, click here.
Contact: +91 8010044466
Price: Starting at INR 999 {breakfast included}
