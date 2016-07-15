Family Coming To Visit? Book A Comfy Room At These Affordable Hotels & Homestays In Gurgaon

We love this. So chic, so lovely. It’s the kind of place that puts ‘boutique’ in ‘boutique hotel.’ It has all the trappings of a bigger hotel {like hypo-allergenic down pillows and rain showers} with a few added bits of design quirk. The rooms have that sleek minimalist thing going on, and we especially love the fact that there is RO filtered water running through their taps and showers, which means you actually have a hope in hell for a decent hair day.

We also loved their little library, which was perfect for some mindless coffee musing.

Where: DLF Phase I, A-Block

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur

Contact: +91 8527575333

Price: Starting at INR 4,000 {approx.}

Find out more here.