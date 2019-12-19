Have You Tried Hottest & Spiciest Pepper Tortilla Chips Yet?

As you are aware I'm into food challenges and recently tried the hottest Pepper Chip and it was the hottest experience. The chip (Yes a single chip!) is for ₹199/-; it doesn't have much taste or flavour but only spice which is just too much. You will start regretting your decision of eating in within 10seconds; at nearly 2,20,000 on the Scoville scale, this things would knock you out of your sense for good 20-30minutes and the only sensation you will have is heat, regret, tears and burning. The spice will keep on growing and it would not subdue for a good 20-30 minutes. If you are strong enough to take it on - please keep cold milk, Icecream and other cold stuff and I will not recommend it on an empty stomach.