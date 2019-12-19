House Of Indya: Ethnic-Fusion Wear That Easily Fits Your Pocket

Clothing Stores

House Of Indya

Greater Kailash - 2, New Delhi

M-32, Entry Gate 2, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Western Wear or Authentic Indian Wear? If you are always swinging like a pendulum with this question, Indya is the perfect place for you. This ethnic-fusion brand is a perfect balance of Ethnic and Western. It represents a Modern, Independent, Working woman of Self Expression with Millennial values, who belongs to Global Community. Provide Western Silhouettes with Indian detailed boutique designs. It is actually a designer luxe at an affordable price.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

