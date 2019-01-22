An Adorable Cafe & The Prettiest Pastel Lehngas: Find Them At This Paschim Vihar Store

img-gallery-featured
Boutiques

House Of Silvereene

Paschim Vihar, New Delhi
4.7

12/410, Block 14, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

House of Silvereene (HOS) is a wedding wear store in Paschim Vihar that has been around for almost a year. We discovered it on a regular West Delhi reporting day and what we saw here made us very happy. 

Located on the first floor, HOS is a massive space with rows full of lehngas, saris, blouses and more, each prettier than the other. What we love about this store is the fact that they've got apparel for every need and occasion, be it - for the bride or the bridal party, for the one who loves bling or for the pretty and pastel type, and even accessories to jazz up a boring look. 

Since we're not very of fond of heavily embroidered or blingy clothes, it was natural that we'd gravitate towards their suits and anarkalis (these start at INR 6,000) in pinks, mint green and the most soothing shades of blue. HOS also stocks a bunch of lehngas (starting INR 17K) and gowns (starting at INR 12K)in pretty pastels that come with minimal gold detailing and gotta patti work. While stalking them on Instagram, we fell in love with their yellow lehnga set (perfect for sangeet and mehndi events) and the cotton, pastel blue anarkali. 

Brides who're looking for their D-day outfit, head straight to HOS for bridal lehngas in traditional reds. You can even get saris (starting at INR 10K), blouses (INR 6K) and straight-fit suits here for your trousseau. Also, just FYI, the folks at HOS can even create an outfit for you from scratch  

Coming to the accessories - HOS curates shaadi-type kolhapuris, clutches, juttis and a variety of pretty earrings and necklaces from other brands. The products start at INR 750.

What Could Be Better

For us lazy folks, the fact that they don't have an online store maybe be a bit of a bummer. The website HOS currently does have is under maintenance and we're hoping that it's up and running in no time.

Also, sorry men, but they have very few clothing options for you. However, you can check out their collection of cuff links, pocket squares and ties. 

Pro Tip

House of Silvereene also has a sweet and small cafe area inside the store where you can grab a cup of coffee, enjoy some sandwiches and take a break between shopping. For men and kids who accompany women to this store, the cafe is the perfect space to chill at.

Boutiques

House Of Silvereene

Paschim Vihar, New Delhi
4.7

12/410, Block 14, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default