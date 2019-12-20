Bridesmaids & Brides-To-Be, This Brand's Embellished Juttis Are Perfect For Weddings

If you are a bride-to-be or a bridesmaid and are looking to shop for pretty, embellished juttis and potlis then, you should definitely check out House of Vian. It is a brand based out of Gurgaon but they do sell online as well (in case you are not willing to travel to G-Town).

House of Vian does juttis, potlis, and clutches that are way too beautiful and you might just want to keep looking at them. Although, we understand that juttis sometimes can be itchy, but the ones House of Vian offers are really comfy and I bet, you would be able to dance in them all day long. Plus, what I really liked was the play of colours on the juttis (think candy pink coloured jutti with multi-coloured sequins on it).

As for the potlis, they too come in different shades with intricate detailing on them. A plus point: the latkans on them really make for great accent.

The price for the juttis start at INR 2,500, and potlis start at INR 5,000.