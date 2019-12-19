If you are craving for some delicious seafood, you should surely visit Brick n Bean. This cosy little cafe has a wonderful menu and delicious drinks. Their menu is different from other cafes and we loved their focus on seafood. A must try - their Lobster Thermidor, Crab Cakes, Chicken and Olive Spiedini and Pork Chops. They also do some awesome seafood combinations like Crab Burger, Saffron Flavoured Prawn Bisque and Smoked Salmon & Grilled Asparagus Salad. A wide range of salads and handmade pasta to try too. Loved their Fresh Mango Smoothie and Ginger Lemonade. They have two branches in Gurgaon - South Point Mall and another one in sector 66 on the Golf course extension road.
A Creamy Lobster Thermidor For Lunch? This Cute Place Has It All
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The dessert section has only waffles and some tea cakes. So, maybe some additions to the dessert section will be nice.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids.
