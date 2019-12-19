A Creamy Lobster Thermidor For Lunch? This Cute Place Has It All

If you are craving for some delicious seafood, you should surely visit Brick n Bean. This cosy little cafe has a wonderful menu and delicious drinks. Their menu is different from other cafes and we loved their focus on seafood. A must try - their Lobster Thermidor, Crab Cakes, Chicken and Olive Spiedini and Pork Chops. They also do some awesome seafood combinations like Crab Burger, Saffron Flavoured Prawn Bisque and Smoked Salmon & Grilled Asparagus Salad. A wide range of salads and handmade pasta to try too. Loved their Fresh Mango Smoothie and Ginger Lemonade. They have two branches in Gurgaon - South Point Mall and another one in sector 66 on the Golf course extension road.