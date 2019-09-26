Drop By Shake Eat Up For Some Huge Platters, Shakes & Much More!

Visiting GTB Nagar and deciding where to eat has become such a big task because there are so many new eateries. I found this hidden gem and just loved it. Shake Eat Up is known for its shakes and platters. So I had a choco fervor and moonwalk shake, which look so tempting at the same time they delicious. Then there are multiple options in huge platters. A rainbow pizza was an amazing surprise. Coming to the desserts they have a chocolate chaat, which is a must have for all the chocolate lover out there. Every single dish looks so appealing and I am sure you will take out your phone to click some pictures. Ambience wise it is a small cosy place and good to hang out with friends. Moreover it is a pocket friendly place. I am sure you will enjoy your experience.