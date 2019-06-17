Love Block Printed Kurtas? This Gurgaon Store Is Perfect For You!

If you're looking for fabrics and suit pieces in handblock prints, you should definitely drop by Hunar in DLF City Country. Check this store out for a variety of prints in indigo batik (starting at INR 200 per metre) and Jaipuri block print fabric.



The block print fabrics come in a variety of shades like yellow, olive green, magenta, and more, and are really great for summer kurtas.

If you want something for the cooler seasons, they have some pretty kalamkari cotton silk fabrics that you can check out.