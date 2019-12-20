Head Out To This Cute Little Eatery For Some Amazing Quick Bites!

Today visited Hungry beast an outlet located in Karol Bagh which offers varieties of National and International fast food. The small joint is located opposite to liberty cinema and very near to the new Rohtak Road. I will skip the ambience and directly would be coming on the food part as the outlet is very small and can not accommodate more than 8-10 people, so it's advisable to visit the restaurant with a limited group. Food is undoubtedly the best at this place, we have had several dishes from their menu including veg and non-veg. My favourite one remains Corn Momos which is kinda innovation and something unique in taste. Apart from momos, I had hunger crispy chicken, Kathi roll and the hungry beast veggie burger. Taste - 4.5/5.0 Service- 4.5/5.0