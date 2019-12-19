Hungry During Shopping? Get On-The-Go Food From This Outlet At Select Citywalk

When shopping and spending long hours at the mall we tend to get hungry and going to crowded food courts and wasting hours is hectic but the only option. So I just discovered this really cool place in Select Citywalk which serves you on the go food. They have a wide variety to choose from and is also fresh. All you have to do is pick your favourite item, get to the counter, tell them to heat and pay. That’s it. Now you’re good to go with your go-to meal. Where: Going Going Gone, select Citywalk!