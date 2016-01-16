Dutch Lingerie Brand Hunkemöller Opens in Delhi

After seducing 18 countries with its lingerie, nightwear, swimsuits, hosiery, beauty products and accessories, Dutch brand Hunkemoller has finally opened shop in our very own Delhi.

We’re digging the brand for its premium quality lingerie emanating sexiness: Check out the Sexy Reds collection or the Noir collection for the best Hunkemoller has to offer. Choose from suspenders, garters, corsets, teddies and chemises in different colours, materials and sizes. With cup sizes going up to a size G, we’re saying this brand has something for every woman.

Along with the sexy, they’re also doing the basic cute for daily wear. Their bathroom slippers come in cutesy designs such as reindeer, giving a slightly quirky spin to it all.

Where: Ground Floor, DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj

Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur

Price: Starting at INR 1,000 for a bra {approx.}