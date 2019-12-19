The Sector-29 market in Gurgaon has recently come up as a food & beverages hub. With various cafes, restaurants and pubs to chill at, the market offers a wide variety of food options within all price ranges. Hunter Valley is the latest entrant in this competing market.
Belgian Craft Beer And Karare Dahi Kebabs At Hunter Valley
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Shortcut
Chow Down
Karare Dahi Kebab, Stuffed Paneer Tikka, Nachos Chico’s
Sip On
Hunter Valley Reserve, Hunter Valley Cowgirl Cocktail, Chocolate Bag
Lowdown On The Ambience
The place definitely has remarkable interiors, somehow combining fine dining with a laid-back vibe; you could find comfortable lawn chairs as well as sleek, elegant sofas in the same space.
What's Brewin'?
The place is one of its kind, serving up to six variants of freshly-brewed Belgian craft beer under one roof; you can even see the large brewers on the first floor where it’s all made.
The Hunter Valley Reserve had a fruity flavour to it {we had never tried anything like this before}, and the Hunter Valley Cowgirl Cocktail, made with vodka, kiwi crush, wasabi paste and lime juice, was quite refreshing. Though our pick from the section has to be the Chocolate Bag; with vodka, Bailey’s blend, chocolate syrup and vanilla ice-cream, you’d be hard pressed to definitively define it as a drink or a dessert. I think we all love chocolate and ice cream as much as we love alcohol, and this cocktail delivers on both the aspects.
About The Food...
While we’re sure everyone reading this has tried dahi kebab, Hunter Valley does it with a crunchy twist. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, their Karare Dahi Kebabs were pure pleasure.
Out of the other items we tried, their chicken tikka was nicely-cooked, well-presented and garnished with thin garlic slices. The Nachos Chico’s—cornflour chips topped with hot and scrumptious melted cheese, served with fresh salsa dip—were quite tempting, too.
What We Loved
The architecture. The interiors are very pleasing, and they even have a seating arrangement in their lawn, which is great for when the weather is pleasant. They also have a huge basement that can easily accommodate 60-80 people, with a superb bar and DJ area.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Comments (0)