Belgian Craft Beer And Karare Dahi Kebabs At Hunter Valley

The place is one of its kind, serving up to six variants of freshly-brewed Belgian craft beer under one roof; you can even see the large brewers on the first floor where it’s all made.

The Hunter Valley Reserve had a fruity flavour to it {we had never tried anything like this before}, and the Hunter Valley Cowgirl Cocktail, made with vodka, kiwi crush, wasabi paste and lime juice, was quite refreshing. Though our pick from the section has to be the Chocolate Bag; with vodka, Bailey’s blend, chocolate syrup and vanilla ice-cream, you’d be hard pressed to definitively define it as a drink or a dessert. I think we all love chocolate and ice cream as much as we love alcohol, and this cocktail delivers on both the aspects.