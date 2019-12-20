Beat the escalating heat with a cool and refreshing food-focused staycation at the charming and just beyond the madness Hyatt Regency on NH-8 in Gurgaon.
Don't Have The Time For A Vacay? Check Into Hyatt For A Luxury Weekend
A Tale Of Epic Proportions
With 451 spacious rooms, fitted with all the works and more, and the largest convention space in the city, the Hyatt redefines big and beautiful. Apart from lounging and enjoying room service, you can visit the swanky fitness centre or the open-air swimming pool, followed by a pamper session at the in-house Shvasa Spa.
Hog Till You Drop
Food here is in the good and able hands of MasterChef India runner up- Jayanandan Bhaskar, who dazzles you with indulgent creations at the Awadhi themed Lavana restaurant here. Don’t miss their Neza Tangdi Kebabs that are creamy and very succulent or the Takhat Gosht for a heartier meaty affair.
Kitchen District caters to diverse palates where we relished everything from a stellar Meen Moilee to a hearty Lung Fung Soup.
Don’t miss the comforting big bowl of the warm bread and butter pudding, paired with vanilla ice cream.
So, We're Saying...
Anytime is a good time to cut your umbilical cord with the harsh city life. Relax, unwind, swim a lap and eat a platter of kebabs as you gear up in anticipation of the long cruel summer ahead, and do it without trekking too far off.
The hotel also runs a special promotion called the Fabulous Family Fun Weekends where a family of four{with two kids under 12}, enjoy a relaxing staycation with complimentary Wi-Fi and buffet breakfast and buffet dinner starting at INR 6,500 plus taxes.
