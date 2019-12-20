Don't Have The Time For A Vacay? Check Into Hyatt For A Luxury Weekend

Food here is in the good and able hands of MasterChef India runner up- Jayanandan Bhaskar, who dazzles you with indulgent creations at the Awadhi themed Lavana restaurant here. Don’t miss their Neza Tangdi Kebabs that are creamy and very succulent or the Takhat Gosht for a heartier meaty affair.

Kitchen District caters to diverse palates where we relished everything from a stellar Meen Moilee to a hearty Lung Fung Soup.

Don’t miss the comforting big bowl of the warm bread and butter pudding, paired with vanilla ice cream.