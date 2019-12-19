Shoes for All Occasions at Hyde Out

Once you manage to locate the store {it’s really not as hard as it sounds, especially if you’ve successfully ventured into the likes of Shahpur Jat}, you’ll find yourselves in a surprisingly large space. Stocked to the brim with flats, and heels of all kinds {with a dash of ethnic}, you’ll soon notice bling is a recurring factor here. We’ve bookmarked it mainly for the festive season.

Their wedge heels in particular make the visit worth while. Available in umpteen colours and in both matte and metallic finishes, they easily top our list of comfy footwear in the city. Ditto for the kolhapuris.