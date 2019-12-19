For women’s footwear, from the daily kolhapuris and juttis to the bling side of things {think shimmery gold heels}, Hyde Out has some hidden gems for you.
Shoes for All Occasions at Hyde Out
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Stacks and Racks of shoes
Once you manage to locate the store {it’s really not as hard as it sounds, especially if you’ve successfully ventured into the likes of Shahpur Jat}, you’ll find yourselves in a surprisingly large space. Stocked to the brim with flats, and heels of all kinds {with a dash of ethnic}, you’ll soon notice bling is a recurring factor here. We’ve bookmarked it mainly for the festive season.
Their wedge heels in particular make the visit worth while. Available in umpteen colours and in both matte and metallic finishes, they easily top our list of comfy footwear in the city. Ditto for the kolhapuris.
What else is hyding out here?
You will also find a vast variety of handbags, slings and clutches. We especially recommend their box clutches for a fancy evening out in town.
So whether you’re looking for daily wear or an epic pair of sparkly stilettos, without having to spend the ridiculous amount of money you do at the usual run-of-the-mill stores, do take a peek at Hyde Out.
Price: Starting at INR 1100 for a pair of flats.
