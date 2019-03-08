Hydrate Your Skin With These 2 Products

This SPF 40 daily face moisturizer doubles as a sunscreen and is super hydrating. You don't even need to apply much- a fingertip of Supergoop is all you need. It's a little greasy- especially if you apply foundation/concealer daily, so I usually dab my face with a cotton ball/tissue paper after. Unfortunately, they don't ship to India yet. But hit up that videsi cousin/friend to carry this back with you! It also lasts about 2 months.

Wish Supergoop delivered to India!



My only recommended alternative to this is Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream (which doesn't have any SPF however). It's expensive but worth it.