Trot To Sandoz For Amazing North Indian Delights

Ambience- Sandoz is a very spacious, beautiful and luxurious family restaurant with fine dining and authentic cuisines. I loved the lighting and vibes of this place. They have large & comfortable tables. Food- 1. Palak Patta Chaat: Palat Patta was very crispy yet soft with the toppings of curd, bhujia, pomegranate 2. Chukunder Galauti Kebab: These kebabs were made of beetroots, healthy and very tasty 3. Shanghai Rolls: These were thin and soft rolls stuffed with veggies, paneer and cheese 4. Virgin Phalsa: This was like a phalsa sharbat, it was very flavorful 5. Mango Lassi: Thick sweet lassi with mango flavours 6. Manchow Soup 7. Paneer Mushroom Bhurji 8. Stuffed Naan The main course was the best. I loved everything and couldn't find any fault in anything. Service- The staff was very polite and professional. They were well trained. Their services were very fast. Totally recommended.