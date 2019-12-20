I Say Organic has launched a new collection of breakfast essentials so you can prep for the most important meal of the day.
Wake Up To Health With I Say Organic's Preservative-Free Products
- Upwards: ₹ 600
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Bread 'N' Breakfast
Fresh from the oven, every single day, I Say Organic’s range of breads are preservative, pesticide and artificial ingredient-free. Baked with ingredients like jaggery, barley, channa, their breads are available in three variants – Wholewheat, Multi-Grain and Garlic.
Served with a big, fluffy omelette and some of I Say Organic’s four-ingredient, organic tomato ketchup {which can be good for you as well!}, their breads are the final piece to your perfect breakfast puzzle.
In Hot Water
Steep a bag of I Say Organic’s Tulsi or Chamomile tea, infused with lots of goodness, so you can get a caffeine-free, healthy start to your day. Tulsi Tea has wonderful anti-oxidant properties while a simmering cup of golden Chamomile can help you de-stress, sleep better and relieve anxiety.
Sweet Bites
Winter comes with a whole lot of decadent snacking options, but we love the healthy twist I Say Organic brings to our favourite sweet bites. Try their delicious chikkis, available in different variants including peanut, sesame and mixed chikki options. Get them now on LBB Specials as a combo, and munch away!
What Else?
I Say Organic’s Gurgaon store is well-stocked with Antidote juices, Maison & Co. chocolates, Rustic Art and Nourish Organics as well as fresh fruits and veggies, dips, sauces, chia seeds and so much more. You can shop online but we’d definitely recommend checking out their retail outlet in G-Town first.
Other Outlets
