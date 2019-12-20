Wake Up To Health With I Say Organic's Preservative-Free Products

Fresh from the oven, every single day, I Say Organic’s range of breads are preservative, pesticide and artificial ingredient-free. Baked with ingredients like jaggery, barley, channa, their breads are available in three variants – Wholewheat, Multi-Grain and Garlic.

Served with a big, fluffy omelette and some of I Say Organic’s four-ingredient, organic tomato ketchup {which can be good for you as well!}, their breads are the final piece to your perfect breakfast puzzle.