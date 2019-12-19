This Causal Dining Offers Amazing North Indian Delicacies In Hudson Lane

Indus Flavour: Loved this place from the bottom of my heart. From the welcome till providing after-sales services, the staff took care of even the minutest things as to give an enriching experience to its customers. Taking the services, the ambience, the food into consideration, it is cost-effective and the experience is so beautiful, that you can't forget it anyway. The taste of the food was unbelievable. It was so amazing yet different from any other competing outlets. Everything was served in the best way and the quality could be well analyzed with the taste of the food which has mouthwatering flavours and the Dal Makhni fonde is my fav and welcome drink also so good. Momos Platter was so awesome. I prefer the shakes with delicious Momos and Chinese Entray. They form a perfect combo of some of the most satisfying food combos ever. The infrastructure is also worth giving a note. Like this Cafe is a perfect example of perfection in short.