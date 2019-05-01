Amazing Korean Food In Majnu Ka Tila

Manju ka Tila is perhaps the only area in Delhi that provides as many options as one gets around Jama Masjid. One of the famous offerings it has is Busan, which serves authentic Korean food. The seating is cosy and provides a nice view of a stream flowing on the outside. Sitting on the floor and eating on wooden tables is one of the best things that I like about Asian restaurants. While the menu may present a series of dilemmas for someone who's having Korea food for the first time, it is better to just go ahead and take the server's advice. We ordered So Bibimbap (buff) and pork momos, which turned out to be delicious and incredibly heavy. Kimchi is one ingredient that you need to wrap your head around when you're eating at this place. Pork dishes are supposed to be nice at this place and one dish that I'm definitely gonna order the next time I visit is Samgyeopsal (Grilled Pork Strips).