Missing Winter? Delhi Has A Snow Park Where It's Always Minus 10 Degrees

Minus 10 degrees, with snow upto your calves and icicles above your head, is unimaginable in a city like Delhi—but here we are. Snow World Delhi welcomes people of all ages to a frosty snow room with multiple activities like skating, skiing, tobogganing and more, without having to save up for a trip to the Alps.

We tried out the sleighing areas, where we whooshed down the slope in a tube or sliders. There is also a stunning cave, an igloo where you can star-gaze, and a bunch of options for kids, too.While all of it is enormously fun, (making snow angels, whipping snow balls at unsuspecting bystanders, or catching your breath after sliding down that huge slope) we would recommend that you wear full clothes, or you will get terribly cold.

There have also been reports of minor scrapes and accidents, and we will recommend that you mentally and physically prepare yourself before diving into the fun.