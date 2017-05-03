Instafreeze is a place with amazing service. They will serve you fresh ice-cream rolls, made right in front of your eyes, in under three minutes. They also have an amazing range of flavours - Nutella blast and chocolate sin being my absolute favourites. Delicious with just the right amount of sweetness. They hit the right notes for my sweet tooth craving.
Get Delicious Ice Cream Rolls Made In Front Of Your Eyes In Just Three Minutes Here
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
They are located right next to Hunger Strike {the place that sells tandoori momos} in Amar colony.
The best part is that they now deliver these divine dishes to your place too. #Swiggy
