Iconic Kulfi Faluda And Chole Bhature Joint In Karol Bagh

Roshan di Kulfi is one of the well known and famous restaurants of the Karol Bagh market. As the name suggests, this restaurant serves one of the best kulfi faluda in town! It is situated in the bustling heart of the Karol Bagh market, at Ajmal khan road. The outlet offers seating space inside and upstairs and the staff is well trained with all these years of experience. Roshan di kulfi has had its loyal customers come since ages and has new fans every day. They serve a variety of delicious, good quality food. All the dishes are prepared in pure desi ghee. Even though most of their dishes are excellent, some of our favourites are the iconic chole bhature, aloo tikki, dahi bhalla, papdi chaat, pani puri, dosa, noodles, kulfi faluda and many more! You name it, we’ve tried it! The restaurant has pure veg food and is hygienic. Roshan di Kulfi also has plenty of other sweets on the menu along with the kulfi faluda. There are plenty of lip-smacking mithais, gulab jamun and halwas during the winters. Also, the paneer and dahi are top notch good quality products! During the Navratri season, they offer various options for those fasting too. They have falahar kulfi faluda, fasting special aloo puri and vrat pakodas.