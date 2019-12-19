Nothing Can Beat Idrees Ki Biryani In Lucknow!

If there is one thing that is only available in Lucknow and not replicated in Delhi. It's Idrees ki Biryani. The aroma, the light delicate texture, the juicy pieces of meat are to die for. Just reminiscing it makes my mouth water. It's on the Old side of Lucknow in the busiest part of it, however, it's the easiest to find. The whole city knows about them and everyone can direct you to them which is fame at a whole another level. Their biryani is made right in front of your eyes and when they open the pot, the whole area becomes fragrant and pulls you in. They are extremely light on the pocket too. It's a 5/5 and is a mandate for Lucknow.