If Books And Coffee Is Your Thing, We Found Your Heaven

After a bookstore in Khan Market, one of the oldest bookstores in Delhi, Bahrisons popped up in DLF Place, Saket and that is the best thing that could have happened to book lovers in New Delhi. A spacious book cafe with books ranging from Non-Fiction, Fiction and Children's book, Bahrisons makes the reader in you jump with excitement. What makes it different from their Khan Market store is Blue Tokai, the famous coffee roasters have found a corner for themselves. You can buy a book, order a coffee and sit & read. Isn't it like a dream come true? What are you waiting for then?