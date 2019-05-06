Ama Cafe Should Be Your Place For An Extraordinary Breakfast

Cafes

AMA Cafe

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House 6, New Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Ama Cafe in MKT if you love breakfast dates, Ama Cafe has a variety of menu for breakfast from Himalayan Tibetan Menu, English Breakfast, Pancakes, Freshly Grilled Sandwiches, Museli Bowl and Salad. Also a great range of tea, coffee, juices & shakes. You can enjoy this wholesome breakfast without burning your pocket. And the best part is Ama cafe opens early at 7am and serves breakfast menu till 12pm!

What Could Be Better?

There is a waiting queue on weekend and Ama cafe has no prior reservation options so You might have to wait a bit.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹5,00

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

