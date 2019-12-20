C.I.A. Call It Asiian: The variety and that authenticity of Asian food lies in this place. It has a certain magic to just live up your mood with such bright and beautifully colourful food. The food is rich and has so much to dig in. 😍
Love Chinese Food? Trot To CIA Now!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae.
