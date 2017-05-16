Office stationery, home decor, basic wellness products, space organisers all arranged with the skill & systems of the Japanese, instantly take you away from the madness and chaos of Delhi. It's got a great range and you could potentially spend hours there just trying out the new, quirky stuff.
If Well Organised Stationery Makes You Feel Glee, Head to MUJI
The clothing line isn't something to write home about especially for that price! But why would you shop for clothes at MUJI when you got Gap, Zara and H&M right?
It's behind Select Citywalk and not actually in the mall. Take the exit from Burberry and you'll spot it bang in front.
The pens are to die for! Though a tad bit expensive compared to your regular Reynolds but it'll surely make you want to write and not email, text!
