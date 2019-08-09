Café Lota: A Quaint & Artsy Café Offering Food Recipes Across All The Regions

Cafes

Cafe Lota

Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
National Crafts Museum, Gate 2, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe Lota is an outdoor sitting restaurant with amazing ambience and food recipes across all the regions. I especially like the bamboo decor and crafts museum. You can eat, roam and shop too at this place. Sometimes I just feel to have a great breakfast and this one of those places where you can to get it. It opens from 8.30 am to 9.00 pm.

What Could Be Better?

It can be little hot during peak summer

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

