Cafe Lota is an outdoor sitting restaurant with amazing ambience and food recipes across all the regions. I especially like the bamboo decor and crafts museum. You can eat, roam and shop too at this place. Sometimes I just feel to have a great breakfast and this one of those places where you can to get it. It opens from 8.30 am to 9.00 pm.
Café Lota: A Quaint & Artsy Café Offering Food Recipes Across All The Regions
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PRAGATI MAIDAN
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
It can be little hot during peak summer
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Cafe Lota
