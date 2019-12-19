Cotton Dresses To Hand-Block Printed Kurtis: This Store Is A Dream For Indian Wear

Ethniche has good quality cotton wear and Indian-style accessories which are great for day-to-day use. If you like the flowy outfits Anokhi is so famous for, you’ll definitely love this store's collection. Their stuff is elegant, comfortable and all hand-block printed. While most of it consists of kurtas and kurta-jacket sets, they’ve also got breathable dresses, tops and crop tops. Don’t forget to check out the juttis. They're absolutely gorgeous and very well-cushioned. Each pair costs INR 1,499. They rotate their collection every week. So, you’ll always have something new to look forward to.