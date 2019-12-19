The Art House cafe has brilliant colourful interiors with an amazing food menu. The moment you enter here, you can notice beautiful art forms in all the corners of this artistic cafe. Their food menu offers Italian, Indian and American food options. I would love to recommend their stuffed mushrooms and tikka trilogy which were delicious. For the main course, one should definitely taste their red sauce pasta which was full of flavours and veggies. I also liked their thin crust pizza which had fresh toppings and was perfectly baked. All in all, the place is amazing.
If You Love Art And Good Food, Then Visit This Uber Cool Cafe In CP
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
