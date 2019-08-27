This Quirky Yet Chic Cafe Is Just Perfect For Your First Date

BIBLIOPHILES, Listen Up! This newly opened cafe, The Nerdy Indian is just amazing and you ought to visit this place. You know the happiness you feel after eating or reading? You get to do both of these things here! They've got an amazing collection, trust me. I walked into this cute little cafe and was mesmerized. So, you must be thinking, there is a lot of place with a book collection and what makes this one any different? On every ₹500 you get on your bill, you get a FREE BOOK. Consider this, if you have a bill of ₹2000, you get 4 books of your choice from their collection (which may I remind you, is amazing). I, myself got 2 very amazing books from there and I can't wait to start reading them. Oh also, they brought our bill in a HARRY POTTER BOOK! They're surely getting all my money from now on lol. Food, coffee, and books, what else do you need? So, head to this amazing cafe and let me know how you like it. Also, do share some amazing book suggestions. I hope you guys love this place as much as I did.