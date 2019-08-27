If You Want To Cherish Your Taste Buds With All Veg Food, Swad Is The Best Spot!

I wish I could simply end by saying everything because every single thing is amazing at Swad - Desh Videsh Ka. 1. Variety- what a superb variety of cuisines available, from street food to Chinese and Italian. 2. Taste- The most important aspect of a restaurant. Every single thing tastes amazing. Being a non-vegetarian, even we were amazed by the way we started loving every vegetarian dish after this place. Top recommendations will be bharwa gol gappe, chaat platter in street food. Do try Aloo wadi in the main course because I am sure you will never order it anywhere but here you must. And the dessert is heart winning. 3. Service and ambience- Perfect. For a get-together, family outing, hang out, this place is for everything. Great service. Overall one of the best places in Delhi and the best one for vegetarian food till date for us.