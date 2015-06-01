Impeccable Chinese fare at Chi Ni at Dusit Devarana

From the lap of luxury that is Dusit Devarana comes a fine-dining Chinese restaurant that perfectly represents modern-day luxury. Chi Ni, which when translated means ‘To Eat’ {straightforward, we think} has been based on the Michelin Star restaurant Kai Mayfair {in London}, and brings to Delhi Chef Ban’s warm, familial style of cooking.

Spearheaded by top chef Nishant Choubey, the restaurant itself is absolutely breathtaking. Perched atop an 18 foot hill, it resembles a giant yet lavish tented structure that can hold over a 100 people. It’s built for all types of weather, and has an indoor dining section, as well as a private dining section, along with bar seating, and the option of an Al Fresco experience. The food is prepared at live counters, so you can see all the magic as it happens.

We hear their creamy citrus shrimps are divine, as are the soft shell crabs. The Peking duck is cooked to perfection and worth a try. They have a well-stocked bar and winery, along with an interesting array of desserts. We’re looking to try the baked yogurt with a raspberry glaze, paired with a mango sorbet.

Dusit has always looked to provide top-notch food and service, and a stimulating experience overall, and with Chi Ni, they stay true to all of the above.

Where: Dusit Devarana, 21st Milestone, Samalkha, NH8, Near Rajokri

Contact: 011 33106384

Price for two: INR 6000 {approx.}

