It all starts with a really innovative and unique interior and loud music as soon as you enter Imperfecto. It is multistoried with indoor, outdoor and a rooftop sitting area available. The quality of the cocktails are really good and some of them are very innovative. The quality and quantity of food are also commendable. Live performances are pretty attracting every weekend. ‘Blood On The Roof Top’ is their special cocktail!
In The Hunt For A Chill Place In Noida Over The Weekend? Then Head Here
The prices of drought beers are really high.
₹3,000+
Family, Big Group, Bae
