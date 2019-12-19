India's First 24x7 Cafe Has Potent Cocktails & Delicious Food

Imperfecto Shor Cafe & Club is a one-of-a-kind place located in Aerocity that will transport you to the gothic era. Not only does the cafe operate 24x7 (which is perfect for 11pm parties or 4am dates) but also makes sure that there are always plenty of food options for you, no matter what time you turn up. The menu has been curated by chef Akanksha Dean (who has travelled to more than 20 countries) and she has made sure that there is comfort food from all over the world.

The menu travels through Europe, America, and Asia, and each dish on the menu is named after fictional characters from the gothic era. If we talk about how delicious their food is, then I am surely giving it a big thumbs-up. The best part about the menu is that you have sufficient options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

From the menu, I tried their Watermelon Lemonade (which was way TOO good), Intoxicating Powers (a cocktail made with earl grey-infused gin), Helen Charlotte's Heavenly Spirit (a watermelon, feta cheese salad), The Royal Portal (old Spanish style Croquetas), Clement's Japanese Affair (Chicken Teriyaki with sticky rice), and finally, their highly-recommended Quinoa Fruits Pudding for dessert (as they say, it sits beautifully on your palate, and it's neither too sweet nor bland and is just perfect).

Also, located adjacent to the cafe is their night club (just in case you want to party all night!).