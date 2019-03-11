That anyone looking for a wrap for any season will not be disappointed. You'll find a plethora of materials (wool, cotton, silk, organza) and something for pretty much every occasion. If you're looking for solid colours, you might have a little trouble. However, anyone that's into prints and florals will find enough things to want to take back home.
Imperial Tailors Makes Scarves & Shawls For Every Season
Tailors
- Nearest Metro Station: JANPATH
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
They have clothes (Kurtas, cotton pants etc) but we honestly wouldn't recommend going here for that.
How Much Did It Cost
Starts at ₹400
