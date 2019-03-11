Imperial Tailors Makes Scarves & Shawls For Every Season

Imperial Stores & Tailors

Janpath, New Delhi
84, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

That anyone looking for a wrap for any season will not be disappointed. You'll find a plethora of materials (wool, cotton, silk, organza) and something for pretty much every occasion. If you're looking for solid colours, you might have a little trouble. However, anyone that's into prints and florals will find enough things to want to take back home.

They have clothes (Kurtas, cotton pants etc) but we honestly wouldn't recommend going here for that.

Starts at ₹400

