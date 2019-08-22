Delicious Asian, Korean & Chinese Cuisine Served In A Pretty Ambience

"Let the Vibes do the talking" As we all know that the first thing that someone notices about a place is their ambiance, and that's where the Boa Village stands out. I went here with few friends of mine and they loved this place too. This dine-in restaurant is located in the posh area of civil lines. With their outstanding interiors and open house theme, I felt like I've been taken to the beachside. One can simply admire this place for hours during night time. Interiors are impressive and you'll experience a calm and soothing environment here. Amazing music choice adds to it. But that's not it! Food was amazing at the same time. They serve the best quality of Asian food. We ordered a bunch of things here out of which chocolate sushi was something unique and tasty. We also loved their amazing chilli chicken, chilli potatoes and paneer tikka plaza here. They also have a full-fledged bar with all standard hookah and high-end liquors. The staff was polite and welcoming as well and this place is best suited for a casual date. This place is highly recommended and one should visit here at least once :)