Pitampura Folks, This Designer Store Is A Wedding Wear Wonderland

Think of a boutique and its wedding wear that's basically very Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra-esque - that's Inaya for you.

When I first entered the store I was spellbound by the way the entire store had been decorated. It is truly a vibrant and royal wonderland of sorts.

Later, when I strolled through the store, the garments and wedding wear left me doe-eyed and wishing that a friend's wedding was scheduled sometime soon. I saw lehengas in vibrant yellows, neons, and ethereal pastels. Their lehengas, saris and suits mainly have fine Mukaish, as well as Chikankari work and are made of fine fabrics like hand-loom and Banarasi silks. If you're looking for darker and more subtle colours, you'll find that they have beautiful dark teals, greens and purples, too.

Our personal favourite was a neon yellow lehenga of theirs that came with a pretty bright blue dupatta. Although, they mostly have lehengas, their sari collection is just as great and stunning.