Incredible Coastal Food At Monsoon In Aerocity

I found Monsoon on LBB (obviously) and went here for lunch recently. Their menu is packed with appetizers, small and large plates, and has enough for fussy vegetarians, fussy non-vegetarians, and pescetarians like myself. Because I was out with a bunch of people, we ordered a couple of dishes from each of their sections. My favourites? Everything! Their podi idli is a sassy and spicy take on idlis- coated with flaxseed, chillis and a couple of other spices. The Mulakittathu Fish is incredible- cooked in a tandoor, melt in the mouth awesome. From their mains, I love loved the Jackfruit from Coorg Stir Fry. Super interesting texture and take on a good old Kathal. Slightly sweet, served with ragi appams, this dish was hands down my favourite. Another epic one was their goat meat kulcha. I didn't have more than a couple of bites (I don't usually eat red meat), but this kulcha was BOMB. The ambience is super simple; the vibe is laidback and easy. And their service is prompt. The place was packed throughout lunch- make reservations! I went on a dry-day, but they have beer and wine as a part of their drinks menu. Even their mocktails and juices are incredible- I had their hibiscus tea, beetroot detox juice, and both were awesome. Big shout out to their French press coffee 🎉🎉 All in all, excellent coastal food in a relaxed and easy ambience and setting.