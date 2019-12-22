F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

Addicted To Make Up? Witness And Experience India's BIGGEST Beauty Extravaganza- Make Me Up!

India's BIGGEST Beauty Extravaganza - Make Me Up

Entry FREE

Sat - Sun | 21-22 Dec, 2019

11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

A DOT

Address: Ambience Island, Behind The Leela Hotel, Sector 24, Gurgaon

What's Happening?

Do you love all things beauty & make-up? Well, we’ve got great news for you! The biggest beauty extravaganza, Make Me Up, is coming to Gurugram and there’s no way you can miss this! From panel discussions to glam walks and networking sessions, there’s nothing you won’t find here. There will be over 60 beauty studios, make-up and beauty brands’ experiential spaces, a vanity wall, makeover pop ups, beauty masterclasses, expert presentations, and SO much more! Make Me Up promises to provide an experiential journey for every attendee. So, block December 21st and 22nd on your calendars right away!

How’s The Venue?

Located in Ambience Island, Gurugram, A-Dot is one of the city’s most exquisite and premium venues. It is spread across 200,000 square feet and can accommodate over 7000 guests. 

Pro-Tip

If you’re a make-up junkie, this is the perfect chance for you to connect with the right brands and beauty professionals! You'll be interacting with some of the best in the industry such as:

Guneet Virdi 

Shaan Muttathil 

Gomit Chopra

Chandni Singh

Niti Luthra 

Mansi Lakhwani

Ojas Rajani

Gitikka Ganju Dhar 

Harshdeep Kaur

Follow Make Me Up on Instagram and Facebook and stay tuned to get the latest updates.

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE

