Addicted To Make Up? Witness And Experience India’s BIGGEST Beauty Extravaganza- Make Me Up!

Do you love all things beauty & make-up? Well, we’ve got great news for you! The biggest beauty extravaganza, Make Me Up, is coming to Gurugram and there’s no way you can miss this! From panel discussions to glam walks and networking sessions, there’s nothing you won’t find here. There will be over 60 beauty studios, make-up and beauty brands’ experiential spaces, a vanity wall, makeover pop ups, beauty masterclasses, expert presentations, and SO much more! Make Me Up promises to provide an experiential journey for every attendee. So, block December 21st and 22nd on your calendars right away!

