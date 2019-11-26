With Fairy Lights & Faux Glasshouse, Diggin Is Winning Hearts!

Diggin is a casual dining cafe set inside the Air Force Station's Santushti Complex. With beautiful fairy lights and faux glasshouse, the outdoor sitting is Instagrammable. The indoors are warm, woody and convivial. Diggin’s menu keeps it uncomplicated with staple café fare. The quantity of food is quite large in portions. North-East staff is courteous, proactive and soft-spoken. I tried the burger and grilled chicken in food. Both tastes are good. The quantity of food was great. The chicken was well cooked and juicy. I drank Belgian chocolate shake, which was quite sugary, but tastes good. Rate: 4/5 Suggest you reach early, if wanna sit outside. The place has some high waiting time for outside sitting lovers.