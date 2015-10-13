Old-School Vibes and Indian Cuisine at Masala House

Remember those big ol’ family dinners you’d attend as a child? Their ambience will bring all those memories back, with a side of sophistication. There is a swanky bar for all the young ‘uns though. Don’t leave without trying the appams or their Rava Meen Moilee. If that isn’t really your taste, we’ve been told that their Dum Biryani is complete comfort food- the kind that a doting relative would offer up.

We’d say go for Sunday family lunch with a big bunch, take a trip down memory lane as you sample all that the ‘Masters of Masala’ have to offer.

Where: 4 Sunder Nagar Market

Nearest Metro Station: Pragati Maidan

Price: INR 1,800 for two {approx.}

Contact: 011 46921049, 011 43583654; email them at info@masala-house.com

Timings: 12pm-11.30pm {seven days a week}

