Restaurateur Saurabh Anand has crossed many a sea to bring us Masala House, his brand new restaurant in Lutyens Delhi. The inspiration comes from his three restaurants in New York – Moti Mahal Delux, Bhatti Indian Grill and Awadh.
Old-School Vibes and Indian Cuisine at Masala House
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Shortcut
Greet the eats
You can expect pan Indian cuisine at his eatery, with focus on Awadhi and coastal dishes. We’ve heard that their Anarkali Tikki {who’s mainstay happens to be beetroot} is a treat even if you’re not a fan of the vegetable, and it has a surprise element to it as well. We won’t tell- you’ll have to pay a visit yourself!
Familial feel
Remember those big ol’ family dinners you’d attend as a child? Their ambience will bring all those memories back, with a side of sophistication. There is a swanky bar for all the young ‘uns though. Don’t leave without trying the appams or their Rava Meen Moilee. If that isn’t really your taste, we’ve been told that their Dum Biryani is complete comfort food- the kind that a doting relative would offer up.
We’d say go for Sunday family lunch with a big bunch, take a trip down memory lane as you sample all that the ‘Masters of Masala’ have to offer.
Where: 4 Sunder Nagar Market
Nearest Metro Station: Pragati Maidan
Price: INR 1,800 for two {approx.}
Contact: 011 46921049, 011 43583654; email them at info@masala-house.com
Timings: 12pm-11.30pm {seven days a week}
Find out more about them here.
Follow them on Facebook here.
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Comments (0)