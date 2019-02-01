Indian Food In Gourmet Style At The Roseate House

Kheer is a fine dining restaurant in Roseate hotel. This restaurant is quite expensive because of the lavish interior and wonderful food. They serve refreshing and healthy welcome drinks. In the chaat counter, you can try different types of golgappas such as atta, sooji and quinoa flavour with three flavours of water such as meetha, khatta and mix fruits. In chaat, you can customize them according to your taste palate. I loved the jalebi chaat, in which they used crunchy and fried jalebi without sugar syrup as the base. In the main course, we tried dal dhungar, dal makhni, shahi paneer, Kashmiri pulao which are little sweet in taste with dry fruits. In starters, I tried some wonderful and flavorful tandoori snacks, such as the stuffed paneer tikka, Matar ki Tikki, beetroot ki Tikki. All were just superb with the spring onion chutney. In dessert, we tried three types of kheer which were a speciality of restaurant gir-e-firdus, gulnar (jaggery), sabudana kheer. This place is managed by chef Anuj Wadhawan. He is so good and excellent in his work and with his team! He always focuses on making each and every dish perfect. I highly recommend this restaurant for everyone who wants to spend good quality time with their loved ones.