Jamun Offers The Indian Regional Cuisine At Its Best

Jamun has the decor has a very warm and welcoming feel to it, which is always a good sign of things to come. We started with Jamun Chicken 66 - a step up on the old classic chicken 65 and the pork chilli fry. Before we could even get our hands on the appetisers - we were severed this huge papad platter which was loaded with different papads - fried, roasted on fire along with a huge selection of chutneys and salads. In the drinks department, we stick with the mocktails, we tried the Rooh-Lemonade (a twist on the classic drink) and Jaisalmer Juan, one word for it Very Refreshing! After devouring all this, we decided on the mains which consisted of raw mango prawn curry and Jamun-e-Josh Mutton curry. My fav was the prawn curry with the tangy mango flavour which was truly unique. In the bread, Poi bread which is a Goan specialty, Appams and how can a Delhite forget the garlic naan. Rabri Faluda was just amazing and Passteis de Nata which was served with cinnamon ice cream was the dessert choices. And finally, this meal was ended with a variety of candies which would certainly take you down the memory lane.