This Is One Of The Best Indian Wines You Can Have On A Budget

Cafes

Perch Wine & Coffee Bar

Khan Market, New Delhi
71, Khan Market, New Delhi

If you thought wine needs to be expensive and not Indian to be good, York will change your mind. At approx INR 600 in Le Marche, this wine is made in India and is one of the better and most affordable wines I’ve had in Delhi.

The Deets

Whether you’re a wine lover, party-hoster, someone who’s had a bad day, or someone who’s had a great day – York’s array of reds and a splendid rose have been part of many such occasions.

I swear by their Cab Sauv, Cab Merlot, and Rose. If you take my advice and go to Perch to have a glass/bottle of York, I’d pair the Cab Sauv with piping hot Pumpkin Ravioli.

