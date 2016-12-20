This Is One Of The Best Indian Wines You Can Have On A Budget

Whether you’re a wine lover, party-hoster, someone who’s had a bad day, or someone who’s had a great day – York’s array of reds and a splendid rose have been part of many such occasions.

I swear by their Cab Sauv, Cab Merlot, and Rose. If you take my advice and go to Perch to have a glass/bottle of York, I’d pair the Cab Sauv with piping hot Pumpkin Ravioli.