Lucullan Studios: The First Ultra-Luxury Salon In Gk!

The posh market of G. K 1 has got its charm back with the opening of this super luxurious studio, Lucullan-which means luxury in Roman. Situated in the main M Block market, this new beauty studio is a one-stop solution for all your hair, skin and beauty woes. What Makes It Awesome? Having been to 100 of salons in the town, I came across Lucullanwhich stole my heart away. The moment I entered Lucullan Studios, a team of 35 people, including the owners and manager was on their toes to make me feel special. They explained each and everything asked to them in a very humble way and did all the services patiently and perfectly. What Makes It Different? Their hospitality service is what creates a benchmark and that is all the difference Lucullan is known for. They treat people in a way that they feel like they are at home. They have the capacity of catering to 20 clients at a time. About The Interiors? Spread across three floors, the salon’s interiors have been done in monochrome and gold with ceiling mounted, spot and ambience lighting by Gamma & Bross Paris. While the ground floor has two nail stations, two lash and microblading, and four pedicure and manicure stations along with an elaborate F&B section, the second floor is all about hair with 14 hair stations and four shampoo stations, and the third floor has four facial rooms and VIP treatment lounge. The Add Factor is the lounges are designed in a way that it can be used for kitty parties and bridal showers. While getting nails or hair done, one can sip their special Blue-Tokai Coffees and Hill Cart Teas.from their in-house F&B section. Even there is no need to go anywhere in between the service as they have a smoking room and a terrace, which add to the value of the place.