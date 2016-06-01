Ladies! Walk The {Very Stylish} Walk With These Indie Shoe Brands

Trips to the mall or the high street shoe store near you can be boring affairs these days. Mostly, you’ll see the same designs and colours occupying shelf after shelf, with no respite in sight. Clearly, it’s time to ditch the mundane and check out what India’s homegrown shoe brands have in stock.

From sandals that showcase local textiles to regal looking brogues, handcrafted juttis, and Kolhapuris in fancy avatars; `you’ll find it all. We did the legwork to help you find the best indie and desi shoe brands to add a bit more style to your step.