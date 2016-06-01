Ladies! Walk The {Very Stylish} Walk With These Indie Shoe Brands

img-gallery-featured

Trips to the mall or the high street shoe store near you can be boring affairs these days. Mostly, you’ll see the same designs and colours occupying shelf after shelf, with no respite in sight. Clearly, it’s time to ditch the mundane and check out what India’s homegrown shoe brands have in stock.

From sandals that showcase local textiles to regal looking brogues, handcrafted juttis, and Kolhapuris in fancy avatars; `you’ll find it all. We did the legwork to help you find the best indie and desi shoe brands to add a bit more style to your step.

Chalk Studio

Like your feet to flaunt a bit of quirk? Get shopping at Chalk Studio. Their ballet flats and sandals come in vibrant colours and bold, floral patterns. If you really want your shoes to be show stealers, we suggest you pick from their line-up of formidable-looking wedges and Cray Crays {they come in metallics and contrasting prints}.

Where: Shop online here

Price: INR 1,099 upwards

Banwarey

This stylish indie brand has already earned much love {from us as well as the rest of the world} for their range of apparel. And now their Kutchi shoes are all set to conquer our shoe closets, too.

They’ve managed to turn the good old plimsoll into a work of art, which is adorned with Ajrak prints, jute weaves and shoestrings with tiny bells at the end.

Where: Email banwarey09@gmail.com to order

Price: INR 5,100 upwards

    The Sole Sisters

    One of the best-known indie shoe brands around, The Sole Sisters showcases handmade weaves and fabrics through its range of footwear. This summer, they unveiled a collection of Kolhapuris that came in eye-popping colours and were sold out within minutes.

    We also love their lineup of simple leather sandals featuring ikat fabric and chikankari embroidery.

    Where: Shop online here, or e-mail them at thesolesisters@gmail.com

    Price: INR 3,000 upwards

      Janota

      A Goa-based brand started by Angela and Edwin Pinto, Janota is the Portuguese word for ‘style’, and they infuse plenty of it in their shoes. Even the simplest of their designs feature elements that are not usually seen in shoes on the street. For example, the pair of bright-red chappals with horseshoe straps, or the sea-green ones with mermaid tails.

      Do check out their purple Pixie Shoes, they are da bomb!

      Where: Shop online here

      Price: INR 1,900 upwards

      GUSH

      From IPL presenters to aam aadmi, GUSH has sure found favour with all sorts of shoe hoarders. We love that they’re priced right and carry designs perfect for daily wear without being too boring. Their nautical-themed collection, faux leather loafers with a cork finish, and monochromatic wedges get our vote.

      Where: Email them at gushaccessories@gmail.com to place an order

      Price: INR 1,800 upwards

      Fizzy Goblet

      There are very few shoe brands that embrace colours as well as Fizzy Goblet. You can browse their website for daintily-crafted brogues featuring various fabrics and patterns {from denim to florals}. Their jutti section too is worth checking out, with the traditional shoes styled with mirror work, sewn-on faux flowers, and even a couple that have been designed by artist Alicia Souza.

      Where: Shop online here

      Price: INR 1,490 upwards

      Hats Off

      While they are better known for their men’s collection {their client list boasts of the very gorgeous Fawad Khan}, women won’t be disappointed either. You can pick up classic woven ballerinas, formal brogues that will pair beautifully with a pantsuit, and suede boots {in navy blue, orange, sea green or grey}.

      Where: Shop online here and here

      Price: INR 2,090 upwards

      Coral Haze

      Juttis go designer at Coral Haze. Their more ornate ones {featuring mirror, brocade, and hand embroidery work} are best saved for weddings and formal occasions, while their delicate floral ones are perfect to wear with a dress or your work wear. The brand only uses genuine leather while crafting the juttis, in case you are wondering why the prices are a bit steep.

      Where: Shop online here, here, and here

      Price: INR 1,500 upwards

      Chappers

      If simple and chic best describes your shoe style, then do give Chappers a try. Here, the good old Kolhapuri gets a stylish makeover, and you can pick them in a range of colours. Plus, the leather chappals have been hand-stitched and tested in all sorts of conditions to ensure that they last you a long time.

      Where: Shop online here

      Price: INR 2,000 upwards

      Needledust

      Another brand that gives juttis a glamorous edge, Needledust’s range of handcrafted, leather footwear will be hard to pass on. For everyday wear, you can walk away with the juttis made with denim, or the funky ones with flying umbrellas, or those with the colourful birds. When you need something with more shine, pick from their range of juttis made with silk, beads, pearls, and rich embroidery.

      Where: Shop online here

      Price: INR 2,700 upwards

